 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawless, Reva Annette
0 entries

Lawless, Reva Annette

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Lawless, Reva Annette December 12, 1936 - August 28, 2020 Reva Annette Lawless passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 83. She was born on December 12, 1936, in Corder, Missouri to Mary and Robert Beard. Reva was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan and loved watching college football. She also enjoyed reading and could often be found in her yard keeping things neat and tidy. She will be remembered as a person who lovingly shared her home to many family members over the years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Fred P. Lawless; parents, Robert (Mary) Beard; and siblings James, William, Robert, Thomas and Marjorie "Tiny". Survived by children, Rochelle (Doug McIntosh) Lawless, Lewisville, TX; Fred (Sally) Lawless II, Shoreview, MN; Rosemary E. (Lewis G. Turner, Jr) Lawless, Omaha, NE; and Robert S. (Maria) Lawless, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Nicholas Lawless (Briana Laureano), Carissa Sanders, Katherine Lawless, Ann Lawless, Isabel Vela; and great-grandchildren, Amanda and Selena Lawless-Laureano; sister, Marilyn Foland, Plattsburg, MO; sister-in-law, Dorlores Kay Lawless, Cedar Rapids, IA; and sister-in-law/best friend, Charlene Lawless, Omaha NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews. No Memorial Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort St, Omaha NE 68134) Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert