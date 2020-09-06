Leimbach, Randall "Randy" July 4, 1951 - August 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lillian; sister, Karen; and brother, Steve. Survived by wife, Debbie; sons, Eric, Daryn and Josh; daughter, Veronica; brothers, Richard and Ronnald of Omaha; sisters, Kathy of Blair and Becky of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. No Services.
