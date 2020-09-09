Lien, Donovan G. May 20, 1953 - September 7, 2020 Donovan was born in Omaha to Leo and Patricia Lien. He graduated from Holy Name Catholic High School. Donovan retired from the Omaha VA Hospital and was an active member with AA. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Lawrence Lien. Survived by sisters, Mary Lien and Kathryn Davey; sister-in-law, Anne Lien; 8 nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11am with visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.