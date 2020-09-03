Lorensen, Mary Ann June 26, 1946 - August 31, 2020 Mary Ann Lorensen, age 74 of Weeping Water, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on June 26, 1946 to Walter Sr. and Elnora (Nielsen) Kassube. She is survived by her children, Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke; sister, Janice Larson; brother, Tom (Kay) Kassube. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Walter Kassube Jr. and Bruce Ames. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Weeping Water Fire & Rescue. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME Weeping Water, NE | (402) 267-2485
