 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorensen, Mary Ann
0 entries

Lorensen, Mary Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Lorensen, Mary Ann June 26, 1946 - August 31, 2020 Mary Ann Lorensen, age 74 of Weeping Water, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on June 26, 1946 to Walter Sr. and Elnora (Nielsen) Kassube. She is survived by her children, Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke; sister, Janice Larson; brother, Tom (Kay) Kassube. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Walter Kassube Jr. and Bruce Ames. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Weeping Water Fire & Rescue. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME Weeping Water, NE | (402) 267-2485

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert