Loyd, Grant Owen
Loyd, Grant Owen

Loyd, Grant Owen

Loyd, Grant Owen. January 20, 1947 - August 14, 2020. Age 73, of Buffalo, MO, passed away on August 14, 2020 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO, after fighting cancer for eight years. He was born on January 20, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA to Joseph and Helen Loyd. They preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Jessamy (Jeff) Johnson, Colorado, Stephanie Loyd (Kris McLean), Colorado, Bethany (Kyle) Nelson, Missouri; stepson, Keith Darnell, Missouri; stepdaughter, Janey Darnell, Missouri; 10 grandchildren Megan, Wyatt, Hannah, Elijah, Anthony, Tashyla, Katelyn, Hannah, Aspen and Cable; sister, Marcia (Ken) Christensen; nephews, Ryan (Stephanie) Christensen and Bradley Christensen. For many years he was self-employed in the sales and servicing of wood and concrete products throughout the United States. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral.

