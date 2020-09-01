Loyd, Grant Owen. January 20, 1947 - August 14, 2020. Age 73, of Buffalo, MO, passed away on August 14, 2020 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO, after fighting cancer for eight years. He was born on January 20, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA to Joseph and Helen Loyd. They preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Jessamy (Jeff) Johnson, Colorado, Stephanie Loyd (Kris McLean), Colorado, Bethany (Kyle) Nelson, Missouri; stepson, Keith Darnell, Missouri; stepdaughter, Janey Darnell, Missouri; 10 grandchildren Megan, Wyatt, Hannah, Elijah, Anthony, Tashyla, Katelyn, Hannah, Aspen and Cable; sister, Marcia (Ken) Christensen; nephews, Ryan (Stephanie) Christensen and Bradley Christensen. For many years he was self-employed in the sales and servicing of wood and concrete products throughout the United States. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.