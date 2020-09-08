 Skip to main content
Mace, Jerry D. Sr.
Mace, Jerry D. Sr. April 7, 1937 - September 3, 2020 Survived by wife, Eileen; children: Ingrid Peters, Michael Mace, Jerry Mace Jr. (Tracy), Tim (Janis) Mace, Callie Mace, and Joe (Traci) Mace; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday at 10am at St Bridget's Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

