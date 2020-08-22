 Skip to main content
Machado, Gerardo H. "Gerry"
Machado, Gerardo H. "Gerry"

Machado, Gerardo H. "Gerry" SERVICES: August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

