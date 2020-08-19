Machado, Gerardo H. September 25, 1931 - July 14, 2020 Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Graciela Machado; sons, Gerardo "Tito" (Kristie J.) Machado, Jose "Tata" (Jane D.) Machado, and Robert "Tico" ( Gina D.) Machado; daughter, Graciela "Tita" (Bryant) Pascoe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. SERVICES: August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Family will Receive friends August 21st, 6pm - 8pm at Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
