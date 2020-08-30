Mahr, Herman P. Jr. "Butch" April 12, 1941 - August 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Ruth Mahr; brother, Robert; and grandson, Steven Klostermeyer. Survived by daughter, Michelle Kramer (Marv Carter); son, Robert Mahr; step-daughter, Theresa Dettmer (Rick); step-son, Steven Janovich; grandson, Jayce Kramer; granddaughter, Sarah Carter; brother, Donald (Darice); nieces; cousins; and friends. Retired Sheet Metal Worker of America Local #3. Butch was an avid car builder, drag racer and car owner since 1959. No Services Pending.
