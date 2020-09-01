 Skip to main content
Martin, Howard Robert
Martin, Howard Robert

Martin, Howard Robert March 26, 1942 - August 29, 2020 Howard passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Howard was the epitome of a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, and friend. Howard leaves behind his wife, Inky Westfall and his wonderful children, Jody Nyquist (Kirby), Brian Martin (Leilani), Angela Horner (Paul), Kevin Martin (Yuki), Neil Westfall, and Jennifer Grathwohl (Patrick) and his grandchildren, Cole, Caleb, Camille, Josiah, Melea, Gigi, Isaac, Kelsey Christiansen (Tyler), Gabriel, and Liliana, as well as his brother Leon Martin, and his ex-wife Sandi Martin. He also leaves behind many friends that will miss him. Private Services will be held on Sept. 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials on Howard's behalf can be directed to the Council Bluffs Senior Center / YMCA Healthy Living Center or the Parkinson's Research Foundation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

