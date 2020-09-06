Martin, Jordan D., Jr. May 6, 2017 - August 30, 2020 Survived by mother, Brittany McGaugh; father, Jordan D. Martin Sr.; siblings: Jayla, Jailyn, Mila, Rhiyan, and Tyrone; maternal grandparents: Felisa McGaugh-McClain, and Benny Hunter Jr.; paternal grandmother, Racine Martin; great-grandparents: Randal and Pat McGaugh, Benny Hunter Sr., and Rose Paterson (Albert); godmom; host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives. SERVICES: 3pm, Tuesday, September 8, at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
