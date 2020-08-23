 Skip to main content
Martin, Joyce L. (Larson)
Martin, Joyce L. (Larson) February 17, 1933 - August 19, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Elma Larson; sons, Michael Eckermann and Thomas Eckermann. Survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Martin; children: Terri Greer, Debra (Gerry) Hilde, Brian Martin, Susan Martin, and Kelly Martin; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one greatgreat-grandchild. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, August 24, 10am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 2300 S 78th St. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more information, please visit Joyce's obituary on www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

