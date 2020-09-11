Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Martinez, Leo E. February 19, 1931 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Riveria. Survived by wife of 69 years, Martha; children: Rosalie (John) Casarez, Dennis Martinez, Kevin (Lori) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 2pm Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com