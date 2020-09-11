Martinez, Leo E. February 19, 1931 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Riveria. Survived by wife of 69 years, Martha; children: Rosalie (John) Casarez, Dennis Martinez, Kevin (Lori) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 2pm Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.