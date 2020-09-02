Mason, Jeri L. September 27, 1948 - August 31, 2020 Born to James and Emma Jane (Skinner) Laughrey in Logan, IA on September 27, 1948 and entered Heaven's Gate on August 31, 2020. She moved with her family at the age of 5 years old to St. Paul, NE graduating from High School with the Class of 1966. Received her Teaching Degree and later her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Proud of those accomplishments as she was, she was even more proud of her family. Her son, Erin Vik (Jennifer); mother, Emma Jane; sisters: Mary Jane Lamberson (Bob), Carolyn McClure (Larry), Yvonne Jackson, and Shannon Dudzinski (Lowell); many nieces and nephews and their families, and especially the joy of her life, granddaughter, Isabel. Married to Eric R. Mason in October 1996 in a historical church in Bellevue, NE enjoying almost 24 years together. Preceded in rest by her father and infant grandson, Dylan Vik. Jeri will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Her passion for life and compassion for others were ideals that she followed through-out her time here. We can only hope that we can come close to her example. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, September 3rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Service. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Public Library or the Rose Theatre. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.