Matousek, Terri Lea August 17, 1942 - August 16, 2020 Terri was preceded in death by parents, Tollie and Coreen Dejarnett; and son, Alan Froemel. She is survived by daughter, Vickie McAllister; son-in-law, Bob McAllister; daughter, Trish Froemel; son, Bill Froemell; daughter-in-law, Linda Froemell; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. VISITAITON: 10am Friday August 21, 2020 at Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Dr. Omaha, NE with FUNERAL SERVICE beginning at 11am. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Patricia Froemel. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
