 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maxwell, Ian Michael
0 entries

Maxwell, Ian Michael

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Maxwell, Ian Michael June 3, 1991 - August 25, 2020 Age 29. Ian passed gently in the night; his soul was stronger than his body and he was called away way too soon. Preceded in death by Granddad Mike Smith, Sr. Survived by parents, Mary and Robert Maxwell; brother, Brandon Maxwell; grandparents: Granny Peggy Freeman and Grandpa Harry Freeman, and Nana Irene Smith; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a proud USAF Veteran and an electrician's apprentice with IBEW Local 22. VISITATION: Sunday, August 30, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Private ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to IBEW Local 22 brotherhood fund, 8946 L Street, Omaha, NE 68127, for sick and needy employees or a donation to any veteran charity. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert