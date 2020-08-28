Maxwell, Ian Michael June 3, 1991 - August 25, 2020 Age 29. Ian passed gently in the night; his soul was stronger than his body and he was called away way too soon. Preceded in death by Granddad Mike Smith, Sr. Survived by parents, Mary and Robert Maxwell; brother, Brandon Maxwell; grandparents: Granny Peggy Freeman and Grandpa Harry Freeman, and Nana Irene Smith; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a proud USAF Veteran and an electrician's apprentice with IBEW Local 22. VISITATION: Sunday, August 30, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Private ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to IBEW Local 22 brotherhood fund, 8946 L Street, Omaha, NE 68127, for sick and needy employees or a donation to any veteran charity. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
