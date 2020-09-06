Mayer, Lillian G. Schneider November 27, 1925 - August 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John L. Mayer; and daughter, Debra Jansa. Survived by children, Connie Tostenson, John (Barb) Mayer, Richard (Karen) Mayer; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and her cat, Ming. VISITATION begins Monday, September 7 at 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 6pm. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Tuesday, September 8, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
