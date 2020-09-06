 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayer, Lillian G. Schneider
0 entries

Mayer, Lillian G. Schneider

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Mayer, Lillian G. Schneider

Mayer, Lillian G. Schneider November 27, 1925 - August 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John L. Mayer; and daughter, Debra Jansa. Survived by children, Connie Tostenson, John (Barb) Mayer, Richard (Karen) Mayer; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and her cat, Ming. VISITATION begins Monday, September 7 at 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 6pm. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Tuesday, September 8, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert