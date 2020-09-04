 Skip to main content
McCance, Kent L.
McCance, Kent L.

McCance, Kent L. February 21, 1960 - September 2, 2020 Age 60 of Omaha, longtime employee of Millard Public Schools. Preceded in death by mother, Orva McCance. Survived by father, Donald McCance; sister, Karla McCance; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 2-4pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Attendees encouraged to wear Husker or Millard South attire. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or plant a tree in Kent's honor.

