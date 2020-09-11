McClellan, Barbara J. February 2, 1932 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Cleo W. Sr.; parents, Gomer and Mary Kershaw; brothers, Harold and Lester. Survived by children, Kirk (Sally), Steve (Rita), Kent (Joanne), Lisa (Jr.), Kevin (Gerri), Bill, Lori, Missy (Charlie); sister, Phyllis; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, at 11am with VISITATION one hour prior at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
