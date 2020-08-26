McGill, Michael K., Jr. June 24, 1982 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Michael K. McGill. Survived by children, Sam and Abby; mother, Cindy Shales (Scot); siblings: Mandy Lahs (Adrian), Matt (Megan), Jeff (Katie), Ryan (Marissa) and Kearstin Julich (Chris); grandparents, Jerry and Bob Thurber; other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 1pm, Flatland Church (4801 N 144th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the McGill Children Education Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
