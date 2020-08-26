 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGill, Michael K., Jr.
0 entries

McGill, Michael K., Jr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

McGill, Michael K., Jr. June 24, 1982 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Michael K. McGill. Survived by children, Sam and Abby; mother, Cindy Shales (Scot); siblings: Mandy Lahs (Adrian), Matt (Megan), Jeff (Katie), Ryan (Marissa) and Kearstin Julich (Chris); grandparents, Jerry and Bob Thurber; other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 1pm, Flatland Church (4801 N 144th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the McGill Children Education Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert