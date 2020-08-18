You have permission to edit this article.
McGrath, Colleen P.
McGrath, Colleen P.

McGrath, Colleen P. Age 77 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack." Survived by children, Patricia Graham and her children (Bobby, Shawn and Daniel), Kathy Jacobson and her children (Ashley (Mike) Clark, Amanda and Michael (Gabby)), Donny Graham and his children (Tyler, Connor, Hannah and Hunter), Michelle (Ken) Tinnes and their children (Allison and Keegan); and Megan (Travis) Connett; two great-granddaughters, Addyson and MaKenna; siblings, James (Susie) Kennedy, Sharon McCoy and Leo Kennedy; many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Colleen's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

