Meisinger-Murdoch, Janice M. April 9, 1961 - August 22, 2020 Age 59, of Plattsmouth. Janice is survived by her husband, Dave Murdoch; parents, George and Bernadine Meisinger; brothers, Jeff (Patty), Jay, Jon (Richelle); sisters, Jayne (Kevin) Heim, Jodell Shymkewicz; stepson, Michael (Jamie) Murdoch; stepdaughters, Alice Murdoch, Sondra (Chuck) Circle; ten nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces, eight great-nephews, and six step-grandchildren. VISITATION: 1-5pm Tuesday, August 25, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Visitations will resume at 6pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth with Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday, August 26, at Church of the Holy Spirit. *Covid 19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary and church.* Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials for Masses or for a College Scholarship Fund for a Business Major in care of George and Bernadine Meisinger. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
