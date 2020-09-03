Mesic, Mary P. March 21, 1924 - August 30, 2020 Mary was preceded in death by husband, Joe; parents, Rade and Stephanie Pribich; daughters, Yvonne Curry and Milli Scheer; brother, Michael; son-in-law, Frank Paladino. She is survived by daughter, Stephanie Paladino; son-in-law, Rick Scheer; grandchildren: Ted (Lanette) Hiers, Joey (Jenn) Hiers, Paul (Mary) Paladino, Paige Paladino, Jon Paladino; great-grandchildren: Megan, Dominic, Tristen, Caden and Olivia. VISITATION: Friday, September 4, 2020, from 11am12noon at Bethany Funeral Home with a Private Family Service to follow. Memorials have been requested by the family to the Circle of Serbian Sisters (St. Nicholas Church). Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
