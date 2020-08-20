Meyer, Charleen F. December 18, 1940 - August 16, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston, NE. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.