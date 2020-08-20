You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meyer, Charleen F.
0 entries

Meyer, Charleen F.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Meyer, Charleen F. December 18, 1940 - August 16, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston, NE. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert