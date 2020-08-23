Micek, Anna Lou (Urzendowski) August 6, 1931 - August 22, 2020 Anna Lou (Urzendowski) Micek passed peacefully at home surrounded by her large family on Saturday morning, August 22, on the Feast of the Queenship of Mary. Coincidentally, to those who knew them, John affectionately referred to her as his Queen! And they recently Celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary! She is survived by John, the husband whom she loved, her six children: John, Greg, Michelle, Reece, Laura and Elissa and their spouses; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jim Sanduski. (Connie). Spiritually guided by the Jesuits and the Sisters of Mercy, Anna Lou and John were major benefactors of Creighton University and Mercy High School, among others. In addition to many scholarships and programs, Anna Lou enjoyed donating sculpturesmost notably, one of the Holy Spirit in front of St. John's Church at Creighton. She was also the first Development Director of Mercy High School (in a volunteer role)! Anna Lou and John received, among numerous awards, the prestigious Our Lady of Guadalupe Award, the highest award bestowed upon by The Institute for Priestly Formation, for their generous response to Mary's call to live Jesus's life in our day. Anna Lou started a scholarship program at the three all-girls Catholic high schools in Omaha which, within 10 years, benefited 60 young women. Uniquely, this award was based on their expression of their Catholic faith, rather than academic achievement. Anna Lou was one of three founders of the Holy Family Shrine in Gretna, Nebraska, and the major benefactor. Acting on a vision to build a shrine for pilgrims and travelers, Anna Lou joined two other founders also guided by the Holy Spirit. This beautiful church stands atop a hillside as a perpetual reminder of Christ's boundless guidance and love. Known for her abundant energy, personal ambition, generosity of time, talent and treasure, devotion to our Lord and his mother Mary, love of travel, and her eagerness to question and to seek knowledge. We are at peace knowing she is finally with our Lord getting the answers to her most challenging questions about HIS plan. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 24th from 5pm to 7pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 So. 86th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 25th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Internment: Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Holy Family Shrine in Gretna, Christ the King Catholic Church, and Mercy High Schoolamong many of her most passionate and life-long philanthropic endeavors. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
