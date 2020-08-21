Miller, Constance A. "Connie" Age 67 Constance "Connie" A. Miller, of Omaha, passed away peacefully August 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Connie is survived by her son, Joe Porzelt; daughter, Paula (Eric) Renner; four grandchildren; sister, Paula Beveridge; and brother, Robert (Joyce) Miller. Visit funeral home's website for full obituary. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, August 28, at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
