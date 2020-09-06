Miller, Edward "Tobe" and Cheryl Edward "Tobe" Miller, age 82, passed away July 27, 2020 and Cheryl Miller age 79, passed away August 12, 2020. VISITATION: Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9-11am, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am in the Crescent Cemetery in Crescent, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA (712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com
