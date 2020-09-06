 Skip to main content
Miller, Edward "Tobe" and Cheryl
Miller, Edward "Tobe" and Cheryl Edward "Tobe" Miller, age 82, passed away July 27, 2020 and Cheryl Miller age 79, passed away August 12, 2020. VISITATION: Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9-11am, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am in the Crescent Cemetery in Crescent, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA (712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

