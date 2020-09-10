Miller, Larry "Ace" Age 81 Larry "Ace" Miller, of Omaha, previously of Valley, NE, died Sept. 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and granddaughter, Ashley Frederick. Survived by wife, Carol; children: Larry Petersen of Valley, Lori Kile of Omaha, and William Miller (Gary Randall) of Omaha; grandchildren: Tanner (Courtney) and Trevor Petersen, Tony Weihe (Ashley), Ariel (Aaron), Alyssa and Austin Kile; great-grandchildren: Royce, Maeli, Ayla, Paige and Peyton; sister, Marilyn Serfass of Bellevue, NE; and brother, Frank Miller of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Mary Ann Calta officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home following the services. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with the family present. Condolences may be sent to Carol at 5728 S 108th St, #214 Omaha, NE 68137. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.