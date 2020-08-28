Millward, Hayley August 1, 1973 - August 24, 2020 Hayley Millward, age 47, known as "Miss Hayley," passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Omaha, NE. Hayley was a British transplant from Sheffield, England, who moved to Omaha in the 1980s. Although she resided in Omaha, she remained close to her British roots and spent almost every summer with her mother, Sylvia, with whom she shared a special bond. They both loved to travel and share a good laugh! Hayley spent a significant portion of her professional life sharing her energetic spirit and love of teaching at the Pennie Z. Davis Child Development Center at the Jewish Community Center of Omaha. She later went on to work in sales. Everyone who came into contact with Hayley experienced first-hand the ease with which she was able to talk to anyone -- from any walk of life -- and find common ground or shared interests. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Hayley is survived by her children, Sara Cleaveland Wright (Stephen) and Devon Cleaveland; parents, Sylvia Allen and David Millward (Sue); brother, Lee Millward (Evelyn); sisters, Joanne Millward and Stephanie Kronberg (Brian); as well as several nieces and nephews: Rhys Smith, Jessica Smith, Henry Millward, Rosemary Millward, and Emilia Kronberg. Memorial service arrangements are pending and will be communicated at a later date. Hayley battled Crohn's and Colitis for much of her life, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
