Mitchell-Boyd, Joan M. September 9, 1932 - August 22, 2020 Age 87. Preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Everett Six; husband Raymond Boyd; former husband Ervin Mitchell; brother James Six; nephew; and nieces. Survived by children: Paula Mitchell, Perry Mitchell (Pam), and Patty Mitchell; and grandchildren: Paul Freelend, Michael Freelend, Melissa Freelend (Justin Witte), Andy Mitchell, Sean Mitchell, Erin Mitchell, Elizabeth Stayer, Patrick Stayer, and Deontay Nash. VISITATION: Monday, August 24, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 25, 1pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Honors by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. Memorials to American Diabetes Association or www.diabetes.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
