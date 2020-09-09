 Skip to main content
Moneto, Frank Joseph
Moneto, Frank Joseph November 25, 1945 - September 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Donna Moneto; sister, Sue Knudsen; brother, Joe Moneto. Survived by wife, Sally; son, Lance (Kim) Moneto; daughter, Tracy (Tim) Pilakowski; daughter, Dede (Rick) Kielion; daughter, Tina Vallier; son, Todd Ridner; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; 1 brother; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday September 13, 2020, at 1pm at Bellevue Eagles #3912, 209 West Mission Avenue, Bellevue, NE 68005. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Nebraska Humane Society. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

