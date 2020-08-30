 Skip to main content
Moore, John H.
Moore, John H. January 25, 1937 - August 22, 2020 John Henry Moore was born January 25, 1937 in LaGrange, GA. John enjoyed learning and was committed to his education. In 1955, John joined the United States Air Force and served honorably until 1976. While there he received the Air Force Commendation Medal. In 1958, John married the love of his life, Shirley Osby. They were married for 62 years. They also had three daughters, a son-in-law and one granddaughter. After his tenure in the Military, John served as a Systems Analyst at Mutual of Omaha. After his retirement from Mutual in 1997, he had the privilege of serving as a full-time minister for eleven years. John also enjoyed fishing and cooking, as well as watching sports. John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; daughters, Lisa (Ed) Archibald, Shawn, Kimberly; granddaughter, Adriene; "Little Sis", Elizabeth Moss and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and spiritual brothers and sisters. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

