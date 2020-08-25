 Skip to main content
Morford, Jamie Jondel November 5, 1990 - August 18, 2020 Jamie Jondel Morford born in Lincoln, NE, on November 5, 1990, and passed August 18, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Preceded in death by her mother, Vicki Knudsen; and father, Robert Morford. Jamie spent most of her life in Omaha, NE. Graduated from Grinnell University and received her PhD in medical science from Tulane University. Survived by fianc�, David Shives; uncles, Gary Knudsen (Kathy), Jerald Morford, Larry Morford (Chris); aunt, Joanne Morford; cousins, Carly Morford, Matt Morford, Alison Jones, Stephanie Danielson. Jamie loved all animals, especially her treasured cats. She was an accomplished viola player and poet. If you are so inclined, plant a tree in her honor. Tributes can be left at greenwoodfh.com/tributes/Jamie-Morford

To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Morford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

