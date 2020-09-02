 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morrow, Andrew N.
0 entries

Morrow, Andrew N.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Morrow, Andrew N. February 22, 1929 - August 29, 2020 Andrew N. Morrow, age 91, of Lincoln, died August 29, 2020 at home shortly after learning of advanced cancer. Born February 22, 1929 in Fremont, NE, to Dr. Hamilton Nesbit Morrow and Luella May (Oberg) Morrow. He married Margaret Mary Stoltenberg from Bennington, NE, June 27, 1958. Survivors: children, Megan Morrow, Molly (Morrow) Goninan and her husband, Brian, and Andrew C. (Drew) Morrow, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Charles Mackey (foster grandson), Emma (Goninan) Newcomb and her husband Garin, Alaina Goninan, Maisie Morrow, and Poppy Morrow, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephew, and cousins. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brothers, and his wife of 50 years, Margaret. Funeral date and details can be found at www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Tabitha, First Lutheran Church of Lincoln, or the donor's choice. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | www.lincolnfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert