Morse, Joel S. | LTC USAF (Ret)
Morse, Joel S. | LTC USAF (Ret)

Morse, Joel S. | LTC USAF (Ret) January 12, 1943 - August 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Esther, Walter; and step-mother, Ethyl. Survived by son, Steven (Cinda); daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Cordes; grandchildren, Dylan, Garrett, Jessica, Jace, Blake, and Jade; sisters, Bonnie, Cathy (Tilden), and Judy (Ed); and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 25, from 4-6pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. BURIAL in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Town & Country Humane Society, 14110 S. 84th St., Papillion, NE 68046. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

