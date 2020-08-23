 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mumby, Carol D.
0 entries

Mumby, Carol D.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Mumby, Carol D.

Mumby, Carol D. December 31, 1939 - August 17, 2020 Age 82 of La Vista, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Mumby. Survived by children, Max Mumby (Lynne) of Omaha, and Mendy Wells (Michael) of Papillion; and grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Keaton, Mallory, Carson. Longtime resident of Harrison, NE, prior to moving to Bellevue, NE in 2013. A 1955 Graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph, MO. Graduate of the University of Kansas. Retired after 25 years working at Sioux County High School to spend more time with her kids and grandkids and to persue her love for photography. She served on the BBN Board for Regional West Cancer Center and volunteered in their cancer survivors programs. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Harrison, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to favorite charity. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert