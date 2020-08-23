Mumby, Carol D. December 31, 1939 - August 17, 2020 Age 82 of La Vista, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Mumby. Survived by children, Max Mumby (Lynne) of Omaha, and Mendy Wells (Michael) of Papillion; and grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Keaton, Mallory, Carson. Longtime resident of Harrison, NE, prior to moving to Bellevue, NE in 2013. A 1955 Graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph, MO. Graduate of the University of Kansas. Retired after 25 years working at Sioux County High School to spend more time with her kids and grandkids and to persue her love for photography. She served on the BBN Board for Regional West Cancer Center and volunteered in their cancer survivors programs. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Harrison, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to favorite charity. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
