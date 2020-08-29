Munch, Henry C. Jr. "Hank" December 10, 1931 - August 27, 2020 Age 88. Hank was a lifelong electrician and a member of IBEW Local 22. Survived by wife of 68 years, Virginia; children, Michael Munch (Joli), Patrick Munch (Connie), Susan Baldwin (Bill), Thomas Munch (Kathy), Christine Kouba (Steve), Joseph Munch (Julia); 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives. Celebration of Hank's Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
