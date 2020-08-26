Munchrath, Jack May 19, 1938 - August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Naomi Munchrath and infant sister, Joyce. Survived by wife, Marilyn R.; children: Kyle Munchrath (Janet), Greg Munchrath (Chantelle), Brad Munchrath (Amy) and Jill Wesack (Mike); 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers: Dick Munchrath (Joan) and Bob Munchrath (Kelle); and sister, Linda Lehan (Dennis). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, August 27th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 28th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil or Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
