Munchrath, Jack
Munchrath, Jack

Munchrath, Jack May 19, 1938 - August 24, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 28th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

