Munchrath, Jack May 19, 1938 - August 24, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 28th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.