Nelson, Donna (Mundorf)
Nelson, Donna (Mundorf) March 3, 1929 - August 26, 2020 Preceded death by her husband, Roland Mundorf; husband, Clarence Nelson; son, Gary Mundorf. Survived by her children, Linda Pappas and Diane (Kevin) Rochford; 7 grandchildren, Calla (Cliff McEvoy) Pappas, Zach (Ashlie) Pappas, Caitlin (Russell) Friedman, Bree Rochford, Ian Rochford, Quinn Rochford and Mairin Rochford; 6 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service was held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lauritzen Gardens. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

