Nelson, Donna (Mundorf) March 3, 1929 - August 26, 2020 Preceded death by her husband, Roland Mundorf; husband, Clarence Nelson; son, Gary Mundorf. Survived by her children, Linda Pappas and Diane (Kevin) Rochford; 7 grandchildren, Calla (Cliff McEvoy) Pappas, Zach (Ashlie) Pappas, Caitlin (Russell) Friedman, Bree Rochford, Ian Rochford, Quinn Rochford and Mairin Rochford; 6 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service was held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lauritzen Gardens. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.