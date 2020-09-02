 Skip to main content
Nelson, Shirley J.
Nelson, Shirley J.

Nelson, Shirley J.

Nelson, Shirley J. January 5, 1935 - August 28, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Karen Lienemann. Survived by husband, Wincel "Bud" Nelson; daughters, Kristin Shepherd (Robert) and Julie Muessel (Tim); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, William Robert Yates (Sonja). CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, September 4th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to West Hills Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

