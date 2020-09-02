Nelson, Shirley J. January 5, 1935 - August 28, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Karen Lienemann. Survived by husband, Wincel "Bud" Nelson; daughters, Kristin Shepherd (Robert) and Julie Muessel (Tim); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, William Robert Yates (Sonja). CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, September 4th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to West Hills Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.