Newton, Raymond John "Ray"
Newton, Raymond John "Ray"

Newton, Raymond John "Ray"

Newton, Raymond John "Ray" April 25, 1932 - August 20, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Leroy K. and Josephine M. Newton; siblings, Dorothy J. Hamernick, Robert L. Newton. Survived by wife of 65 years, Judy (Anderson); sons, Gregg, Brian (Eileen) and Gary (Joanie) Newton; daughter, Sharon (Jerry) Dirks; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; family and friends. VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm at Mortuary. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Camp Rivercrest or Wounded Warrior Project. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

