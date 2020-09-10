Nicola, Margaret A. July 15, 1934 - September 7, 2020 Preceded in death by, husband, Ben; infant son, Michael; son, Edward; sisters and brothers. Survived by, children, Ben (Kate), Mary Kay Mueller (Ed), Don; daughter-in-law, Carol Nicola; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kate Braniff and Eileen Bidrowski; sister-in-law, Lee Farrell; nieces and nephews. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 11th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 12th, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
