 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nielsen, Darlene Ann
0 entries

Nielsen, Darlene Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Nielsen, Darlene Ann

Nielsen, Darlene Ann Age 85 - August 25, 2020 Darlene was born in Council Bluffs, IA on April 25, 1935 to the late Jack and Anna (Price) Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Nielsen; infant sister, Norma Jean Lake. Darlene is survived by her children, Dave Nielsen, Nancy Barney and Randy Nielsen; granddaughters, Tiffani, Rachel, Angela and Megan; great granddaughters, Rylie, Ruby and Eloie; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at 2 pm, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, VISITATION will be held the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Boomer Township. Memorials can be directed to Grange Cemetery Fund. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert