Nielsen, Darlene Ann Age 85 - August 25, 2020 Darlene was born in Council Bluffs, IA on April 25, 1935 to the late Jack and Anna (Price) Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Nielsen; infant sister, Norma Jean Lake. Darlene is survived by her children, Dave Nielsen, Nancy Barney and Randy Nielsen; granddaughters, Tiffani, Rachel, Angela and Megan; great granddaughters, Rylie, Ruby and Eloie; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at 2 pm, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, VISITATION will be held the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Boomer Township. Memorials can be directed to Grange Cemetery Fund. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.