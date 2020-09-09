Nielsen, Rodney P. "Rod" July 20, 1959 - September 7, 2020 Survived by wife, Sharrie; daughters, Christine and Gabrielle Nielsen; parents, Paul and Carol Nielsen; siblings: Debbie (Bill) Palmer, Brad (Brenda), Dan, Dwight (Elizabeth) Nielsen; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF ROD'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:30am at PassageWay Church (715 Grant St. Blair, NE 68008). Memorials to the church or family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
