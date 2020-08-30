Noell, Gene November 21, 1944 - August 27, 2020 Age 75 of Murray. Gene is preceded in death by his parents: RA and Florence Noell; and his brother: Dewayne Noell. He is survived by his wife: Barb Noell of Murray; son: Troy Noell of Goodyear, AZ; two granddaughters: Sylvie Noell, Macie Noell both of AZ; and his brother: Roger Noell and wife Mary Ann of Glendo, WY. No Services will be held. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials to Murray Christian Church or Murray Fire and Rescue. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
