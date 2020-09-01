 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Novak, Joseph J.
0 entries

Novak, Joseph J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Novak, Joseph J.

Novak, Joseph J. February 16, 1925 - August 29, 2020 Survived by wife, Patricia; daughter, Deborah Novak (Edward Bilek); son, Michael (Karla); grandchildren: Shaw (Brooke) Ketels, Cody (Meghan) Novak, Kieley (Matt) Hecker, Thomas Novak; three great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10:30am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church or New Cassel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert