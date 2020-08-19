You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Neal, Sandra K.
0 entries

O'Neal, Sandra K.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

O'Neal, Sandra K. February 16, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Gretna - Preceded in death by husband, Melvin (Duane) O'Neal; parents, Walt and Ann Scheef; brother-in-law, Robert Pike. Survived by children, Lori (Scott) Wagner, Lee (Lisa) O'Neal; grandchildren: Amber (Greyson) Dworshak, Jake, Jordan, and Kolton O'Neal, Reid (Jamie) Wagner, Jack and Sydney Wagner; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Leland Dworshak; sisters, Janet Pike, Sally (Les) Hileman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: Thursday, 12:30-2pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Gretna Public Schools Foundation or Gretna Fire Department. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra O'Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert