O'Neal, Sandra K. February 16, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Gretna - Preceded in death by husband, Melvin (Duane) O'Neal; parents, Walt and Ann Scheef; brother-in-law, Robert Pike. Survived by children, Lori (Scott) Wagner, Lee (Lisa) O'Neal; grandchildren: Amber (Greyson) Dworshak, Jake, Jordan, and Kolton O'Neal, Reid (Jamie) Wagner, Jack and Sydney Wagner; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Leland Dworshak; sisters, Janet Pike, Sally (Les) Hileman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: Thursday, 12:30-2pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Gretna Public Schools Foundation or Gretna Fire Department. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
