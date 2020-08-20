O'Neill, Alicia A. (Dooley) June 2, 1932 - August 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Hugh J.; son, Michael F.; brother, James P. Dooley; and granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth O'Neill. Survived by children: Kathleen Root (Randy), Patrick (Farida), Colleen Rogers (Richard), Daniel (Julie), Kevin (Sue) and Eugene (Shari); 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 3pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 22nd, 10am, St. Peter's Catholic Church (1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30pm, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.