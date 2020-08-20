You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Neill, Alicia A. (Dooley)
0 entries

O'Neill, Alicia A. (Dooley)

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

O'Neill, Alicia A. (Dooley) June 2, 1932 - August 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Hugh J.; son, Michael F.; brother, James P. Dooley; and granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth O'Neill. Survived by children: Kathleen Root (Randy), Patrick (Farida), Colleen Rogers (Richard), Daniel (Julie), Kevin (Sue) and Eugene (Shari); 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 3pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 22nd, 10am, St. Peter's Catholic Church (1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30pm, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alicia O'Neill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert