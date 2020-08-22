O'Neill, Alicia A. (Dooley) June 2, 1932 - August 19, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 22nd, 10am, St. Peter's Catholic Church (1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30pm, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alicia O'Neill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.